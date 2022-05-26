Lubbock man sentenced for embezzling more than a quarter million dollars from church

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

A former Christ the King Cathedral Parish employee was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison for embezzling hundreds more than a quarter million dollars of church funds.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix handed 43-year-old Nathan Allan Webb a 51-month sentence after sentencing hearing.

"You're a thief," U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix told Nathan Webb, 43. "Again and again and again you stole from your own church."

Webb faced up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in February to a count of wire fraud. He initially faced four counts of wire fraud but as part of his plea deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office, three counts were dismissed.

More: Ex-Christ the King Cathedral employee facing federal wire fraud charges arraigned in Lubbock

Nathan Webb

Webb admitted to using internet-based money transfer services to funnel more than $250,000 of the Christ the King Cathedral's money into his personal accounts.

The charge against Webb stems from an FBI investigation that began in March after parish rector Father John Ohlig and the parish's finance committee discovered thousands of dollars meant for the church was moved to Webb's accounts.

The Diocese of Lubbock officials said the parish and the diocese assisted the FBI's investigation when the theft was discovered, but did not publical disclose it to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"The cathedral and the Diocese of Lubbock are working with a third-party finance firm to continue a thorough examination of the parish financial records and to assist in constructing enhanced accounting procedures," according to the statement the diocese released in June. "Changes in office management have also been made."

A criminal complaint states Webb was hired in August 2019 to manage the parish's Paypal and Venmo online payment service accounts that were used to collect donations from parishioners. It was part of Webb's job to move money from those services into the church's bank account.

Story continues

However, a review of the church's Paypal and Venmo accounts showed that Webb was embezzling thousands of dollars a month into his personal accounts.

Webb is accused of stealing about $6,200 of the church's money in January. Between Feb. 27 to March 2, while Webb was in Colombia, he reportedly moved about $10,500 of the church's money into his own accounts, the documents state.

Investigators believe Webb stole more than $250,000 in total from the church.

On March 3, Ohlig confronted Webb about the theft and Webb's personal Paypal account was closed, the complaint states.

According to court documents, a warrant for Webb's arrest was issued on June 10 and FBI agents expected him to return to the country on June 14 via a Spirit Airlines flight.

Webb was arrested by Colombian authorities in June 16 after failing to board a June 14 flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was expected to surrender to federal law enforcement. Officials in Colombia planned to deport Webb but he tested positive for COVID-19.

FBI agents secured a red notice from INTERPOL to arrest Webb on the wire fraud charges.

He spent 137 days in a Columbian prison while in Interpol custody.

In July, a federal grand jury indicted him on a count of wire fraud.

Victor H. Wanjura III, an attorney for the Diocese of Lubbock said the diocese and Christ the King Cathedral parish are grateful to the FBI for their professionalism and their attention to this case.

"Likewise, the Diocese and the parish are grateful that justice has been served in accordance with the rule of law," Wanjura said in a statement. "Hopefully, with this unfortunate situation behind it, Christ the King Cathedral parish can continue its mission of spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man sentenced to federal prison for embezzling from church