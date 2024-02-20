Lubbock man sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually abusing boy

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy for more than three years between 2013 and 2018.

A Lubbock County jury found Jeremy Johnson guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Feb. 8 in the 140th District Court.

The offense carries a punishment of 25 years to life in prison without parole.

Johnson, who has been out on bond since August 2018, opted for his punishment to be determined by District judge Douglas Freitag and returned to court for a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

The investigation into the abuse began in 2017 when the victim, who was 14 at the time and living in Oklahoma, told his mother that he felt pain when he urinated.

The victim's mother told jurors she initially believed her son was suffering from a bladder infection. However, when the pain persisted, she took her son to the doctor where they learned he had gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease.

The victim's mother said her son hesitated to say how he got infected, initially telling her it was a girl at school then changing it to a boy.

However, she said her son ultimately identified Johnson, saying he'd been sexually abusing him since he was 11 years old when he visited family in Lubbock.

"There's no words," she said. "I felt like a failure, like I let him down. I just felt like I let him down."

She said she initially reported the abuse to police in Oklahoma. However, since the abuse happened in Lubbock, detectives here ultimately took over the investigation.

A indictment against Johnson alleged six acts of sexual abuse that included four counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The victim, now 23, recounted to jurors multiple episodes of abuse at Johnson's hands.

He said in one episode, Johnson showed him pornography as he raped him.

The victim said Johnson threatened and beat him into silence.

He said once Johnson put his hands on his throat when he tired to leave.

He said Johnson also promised him a cell phone in exchange for sexual acts. However, he said Johnson never fulfilled that promise.

He told jurors he hesitated to identify Johnson as his abuser because he didn't want him to get into trouble and create strife within his family.

In his victim impact statement, he offered Johnson his forgiveness and told him that he hoped he finds God.

Prosecutors also presented jurors with records from the victim's sexual assault examination that showed injuries on his body that were consistent with sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Johnson's attorney also presented jurors with his client's medical records that showed he tested negative for gonorrhea two weeks after the victim began experiencing symptoms of the disease.

An expert witness told jurors that Johnson easily could have received treatment for the disease.

However, the records also indicated that Johnson also complained of symptoms consistent with gonorrhea, particularly groin pain, which typically lingers well after patients receive treatment.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour before returning to the courtroom with their verdict finding him guilty.

On Thursday, prosecutors played a jail phone call between Johnson and another family member after he was convicted.

During the phone call, Johnson made threats to state officials.

Prosecutor Cassie Graham said the phone calls showed Johnson's true nature, which contradicted the testimony from his family and friends who described him to the court as a respectful, God-fearing and kind person.

"Those jail calls show who he is," she said. "He's not just some little quiet church boy sitting in the courtroom. His temper, his violent nature corroborates what the victim was saying. "

She said the evidence showed that Johnson, who had no prior criminal history, deserved the life sentence.

"We're thankful for the jury that convicted him and thankful for the judge's sentence," she said. "Cowardly acts like this against the most vulnerable victims of our community are still going to be the top priority of the (Lubbock County District Attorney's office.) "

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man gets life in prison without parole for sexual abuse