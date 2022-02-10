Lubbock man sentenced for role in covering up 2017 murder of Jacob Duffee

Oscar Cerna

Jody Duffee, whose son was shot and killed more than four years ago, told the father of her son's killer on Wednesday that he failed as a father when he helped his son cover up the murder, leaving her family in agony for a month.

Duffee confronted Oscar Pena Cerna, 45, during her victim impact statement at his sentencing hearing in the 137th District Court where he admitted to his role in hiding Jacob Duffee's body after his son shot and killed him in September of 2017.

"A good father would not have aided his son in a murder," Jody Duffee told Cerna. "You may have been trying to protect him, but you made the wrong choice. I doubt that you even see that now."

Cerna, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since March 28, 2018, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea to a charge of tampering with a corpse. He faced between two and 20 years in prison.

His son, Oscar Diaz Cerna, was sentenced in June to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in Jacob Duffee's September 2017 slaying. He admitted to fatally shooting Duffee at Cerna's apartment in the 3500 block of 49th Place. Cerna worked for Duffee, who lived in Levelland and owned a landscaping business.

Jody Duffee told Oscar Pena Cerna that losing his son to prison was incomparable to her loss.

"It means never, ever seeing you precious son again. It means never even having any sort of contact with him ever again. It means the loss of all your hopes and dreams for him," she said.

Oscar Pena Cerna admitted to helping his son hide Duffee's body by dumping it in a water drainage culvert near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and 44th Street.

Meanwhile, Duffee’s family filed a missing persons report with the Levelland Police Department on Oct. 5. For a month, Duffey's family travelled from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Lubbock searching for him.

Duffee's body was discovered after a witness told police that Oscar P. Cerna, whom she was dating at the time, confided in her that his son killed Duffee and he helped hide Duffee’s body in a water drainage culvert near the intersection of 50th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Cerna told police that his son called him after fatally shooting Duffee and admitted to helping hide the body.

The father and son were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and Oscar Pena Cerna was released on bond in January 2018.

However, in April of that year, Cerna returned to the jail after he was arrested on a retaliation charge for threatening the woman who helped police find Duffee's body.

“How could you do this to me and Oscar?,” Cerna texted her before he invited her to spend time with him. She declined and she said he began sending her and her 16-year-old daughter threatening messages by text, according to court records.

"He clearly did not want his son to be arrested for it. He tried to help his son hide his guilt and then was upset with whoever had snitched on him for talking about it," said prosecutor Barron Slack.

Jody Duffee told Cerna that she will work to make sure he serves every bit of his sentence and will challenge his early release on parole.

"You'll see me again because I'll be at every parole hearing - if you even get parole - and I'll work hard to keep you behind bars where you belong," she said.

As part of Cerna's plea, the retaliation charge, which carried a punishment of two to 10 years in prison, was dismissed. The charge would have run concurrent with the tampering charge had he been convicted of it.

Slack acknowledged Cerna's offense provides an earlier parole eligibility.

"That's not something we can control other than petitioning the parole board with the family, which we will," he said.

Jody Duffee said the father and son's actions have irreparably damaged her family.

"It hurts emotionally and physically just to face each day without him," she said. "The life we had before as a family is gone. You two took that away from us. It will never be the same again."

She said her family made multiple trips from Dallas to Levelland looking for her son. Duffee's father, Ronnie, said they put up fliers and drove the streets of Levelland looking for clues to his son's whereabouts.

"All the while your stone-cold heart knew where he was and just let us suffer for 32 days," Jody Duffee said. "And now we continue to have to drive out here to put you and your worthless son away, to ensure you all never do this to another family ever again."

Duffee's sister Elizabeth told Cerna he was a monster and that he deserved his punishment for the anguish he and his son put her family through.

"I hope that you are locked up for a long time. You and your son both. I hope that you don't get the opportunity to make it to your parole date and that you rot in the hell hole where you belong," she said.

Ronnie, however, offered Cerna forgiveness, saying his Christian faith taught him that carrying bitterness in his heart will only burden him.

"I choose not to carry that burden and let this steal my salvation," he said.

