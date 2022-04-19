Lubbock man in Thanksgiving standoff pleads guilty to threatening ex-wife

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

A 48-year-old man arrested for threatening his ex-wife, firing at police and sparking a daylong standoff with police on Thanksgivings Day at the National Guard Armory faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday.

Gene Garcia Solis stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant and entered a plea of guilty to a count of interstate threatening communications.

Solis has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Nov. 26 arrest.

Man arrested in daylong standoff in North Lubbock facing federal charges

Solis admitted to calling a Lubbock police officer the day before and telling him he planned to kill his ex-wife and anyone who tried to stop him, saying he was going to make the officer "put a bullet in his head," court records state.

Officers set up surveillance in the area of Solis' ex-wife's north Lubbock residence, but Solis fled in a vehicle and officers chased after him. However, the vehicle chase was canceled when it threatened public safety, according to a police news release.

Federal court records state Solis was armed with an AR 15-style rifle.

Solis reportedly called the officer again, saying the officer could find his body in Hale Center. Police there found Solis and another vehicle pursuit ensured, court documents state.

The chase ended at the Texas National Guard Armory parking lot in the 300 block of East Regis Street, where Solis hit a spike strip and crashed in the parking lot.

Solis exited the vehicle, fired several rounds from his weapon and ran into the armory.

The officer who had been speaking with Solis told investigators that Solis exited the armory and fired two rounds at him and two other police officers. The officers said they could sense the bullets fly over their heads, according to a police affidavit in a search warrant.

Negotiators with LPD and the FBI worked through the night and into morning on Nov. 26 until they were able to convince Solis to surrender, the release states.

Story continues

“Mr. Solis's actions endangered the life of his ex-wife, the law enforcement officers who responded to multiple scenes and the public at-large,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI’s priority is to protect and keep the communities we serve safe from harm.”

Solis will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix after the completion of a pre-sentencing report.

Solis also faces a state felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man in Thanksgiving standoff pleads guilty in federal court