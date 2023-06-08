Lubbock man's escalating crimes against women results in 25-year prison sentence

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A Lubbock judge on Tuesday sentenced to 25 years in prison a 37-year-old man whom prosecutors argued showed an increasing pattern of criminal behavior against women.

District judge William Eichman handed down the sentence to Jackie Parker after a two-day bench trial in the 364th District Court.

Parker pleaded guilty in August to a count of burglary of a habitation and asked Eichman to assess his punishment.

Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. However, his punishment was increased to five years to life in prison because of a prior conviction for robbery in 2014.

Eichman could have also placed Parker on deferred adjudication.

The charge against Parker, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Aug. 6, 2021 arrest, stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2021, when officers responded to a burglary at a home in the 2700 block of 28th Street.

Responding officers spoke with four women who said they returned home to find their home was ransacked and some of their property, mostly electronics, was missing. The women were Texas Tech students who belonged to the same sorority.

They believed the burglar entered the home through an unlocked backdoor. A doorbell camera caught the burglar, who was naked from the waist down, leaving through the front door.

One of the women told the court that before leaving they had left on a television and lights to make it appear the home was occupied to deter burglars.

Among the items stolen that night was one of the women's planner that contained her phone number. The woman told the court that later that day, a man called her claiming to be an ex-boyfriend and during the conversation began referencing notes she'd written on the planner.

The woman reported the call to the police, who traced the phone number to Parker as it was listed in a case involving his ex-girlfriend.

Detectives arrived at Parker's residence in the 2400 block of 29th Street, less than a mile east of the burglary, and spoke with him. Shortly after the interview began, Parker tried to run away from the detectives who caught him and arrested him on a municipal warrant.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and found the stolen electronics and three pairs of underwear belonging to two of the women. Two pairs were found in a dresser drawer in Parker's room, while the third pair was found in a detached garage near what appeared to be a smoking area.

"I think it's pretty clear what he was doing," said prosecutor Chris Schulte after the trial.

During the investigation into the burglary, detectives also came across a report of an indecent exposure three weeks before in the same neighborhood.

In that case, a woman, who was also a Texas Tech student and a sorority member, told the court she went to her Jeep and found a man leaning against her vehicle, with his pants around his ankles, masturbating.

The woman said she ran away and the man chased after her, telling her to come back.

The woman filed a report but no arrests were immediately made.

The similarities in the cases led detectives to call the woman to potentially identify the suspect in a photo line up. The woman identified Parker as the man she saw that day.

Parker told the court he couldn't remember much about either case because he said he was drunk at the time.

However, Parker apologized for his actions.

He told the court that he'd been drinking most of the day before the burglary, became sick and vomited on his pants. He said he went to a backyard to find a hose to clean them. He said he couldn't remember at what point he took off his pants and said he entered the women's home but didn't remember taking the items he stole.

He also told the court he didn't remember calling the woman hours after the burglary.

Parker also claimed not to remember exposing himself to the other woman weeks before the burglary.

He said it was a coincidence that his victims in both cases were sorority members who attended Texas Tech.

Prosecutor Chris Schulte asked the court for a significant punishment, saying the evidence against Parker showed an escalating behavior against women.

"Within a short period, a three-week period in time, he's escalating from exposing himself, which is still disgusting, but to breaking in to a house ... I don't want to know what he was going to do next," he said after the trial.

Parker's defense attorney, Michael Montoya, argued for a sentence on the lower end of the range, saying his client's actions the night of the burglary weren't sexual in nature but stem from his client's alcoholism. He also argued there wasn't enough evidence to show that his client was a future danger to the community.

Schulte said the punishment Eichman handed down reflected the seriousness of the case.

"I think the punishment he got assessed was more or less in line with what I was thinking," he said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man in Tech Terrace burglary case gets 25-year sentence