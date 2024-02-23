Lubbock offers reward in locating man in connection to February deadly motel shooting

Lubbock police are offering a reward to the public for help in locating a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Feb. 11 in South Lubbock.

Officers are trying to locate 27-year-old Brian "Tray" Anderson, who has a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, in connection with the death of 35-year-old Orion Akins after a Sunday night shooting at a motel in the 5200 block of Avenue Q South, according to police.

LPD first asked for the public's help locating Anderson on Feb. 15, with the release then and now not clarifying Anderson's alleged involvement in the homicide case.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of Anderson is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. According to police, individuals with information leading to his arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Anyone who sees Anderson should not attempt to approach or make contact with him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

