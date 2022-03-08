A police officer was hospitalized and a suspect was at large following a report of shots fired that led to a police chase ending in a crash early Tuesday in central Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating the officer-involved pursuit and collision that left an officer with moderate injuries, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

According to police, an officer was in pursuit of a suspect vehicle which was believed to possibly be involved in a shots fired call in the 1100 block of 46th Street around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. While in pursuit, a second officer responded to assist.

Through the initial course of the investigation, investigators believe that, while en route to assist the pursuing officer, the suspect vehicle collided with the vehicle of the assisting officer in the area of 66th Street and Avenue S at 5:43 a.m.

The suspect vehicle, the officer’s vehicle, three parked vehicles and a telephone pole were damaged.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

The suspect who was driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot and had not been identified, or located by mid-day Tuesday.

Other details about the initial shots-fired call were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock officer injured, suspect at large after chase ends in crash