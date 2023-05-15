Lubbock police: 13 arrested in 'Blue Heart' prostitution sting

Law enforcement officers made 13 arrests in connection with a recent human trafficking operation dubbed "Blue Heart," Lubbock police announced Monday.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on Friday that resulted in four felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one arrest for promotion of prostitution, one arrest for felony prostitution, six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and one arrest for possession of a stolen firearm.

Two women were also contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking. Arrestees and charges, excluding the potential human trafficking victims, are listed below:

Rayven Langston, 19, prostitution

Elaine Guana, 38, prostitution with four previous convictions

Clinton Evans, 32, solicitation of prostitution, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance

Deairra Jordan, 21, prostitution

Israel Segura, 34, prostitution

Teresa Haney, 44, prostitution, warrant

Tanisha Norman, 36, prostitution, warrant

Emery Meunier, 58, solicitation of prostitution

Christopher Trevino, 26, solicitation of prostitution

Tristin Garcia, 20, possession of stolen firearm

Dante Williams, 30, promotion of prostitution

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police announce 13 arrests in 'Blue Heart' prostitution sting