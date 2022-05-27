Residents can now report non-violent crimes to the Lubbock Police Department through its online system

Coplogic, the system replacing the former system, Ten8Tech, can be found on LPD’s website, www.lubbockpolice.com, under the Report and Forms tab, the department announced this week.

The system will walk the individual through the types of crimes they can report and details about the crime before the report is filed.

Once filed, the report will be given a case number and will be assigned to the appropriate unit for further investigation.

According to a police news release, crime reports relating to theft, fraud and other property crimes as well as house watch requests and drug tips can be made through the system.

The public can still call the non-emergency number, 806-775-2865, to request to meet with an officer to make a report in person or can go to one of the following locations and request to file a report at the front desk:

● LPD Headquarters — 916 Texas Ave.

● LPD East — 1901 19th St.

● LPD South — 14005 Indiana Ave.

● LPD North — 5910 Erskine St.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police announce new online reporting system