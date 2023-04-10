The Lubbock Police Department on Monday announced 11 arrests resulting from a human trafficking sting last week in west Lubbock.

LPD confirmed seven people were arrested Thursday for solicitation of prostitution and four for prostitution, in addition to other charges. Solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in jail. Prostitution is a class B misdemeanor, which carries up to six months in jail.

Arrestees and their charges are listed below:

Armando Cortez Jr., 28-year-old male Solicitation of prostitution Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence PD warrant x3

Kymberlee Simpson, 20-year-old female Prostitution PD warrant x1

Shannon Parnell, 45-year-old female Prostitution

Donald Darcy, 30-year-old male Solicitation of prostitution

Victor Contreras, 25-year-old male Solicitation of prostitution

Nathaniel Mackey, 25-year-old male Solicitation of prostitution

Venkata Ponnuru, 44-year-old male Solicitation of prostitution

Jonathan Jordan, 25-year-old male Solicitation of prostitution

Ryan Janssen-Perez, 27-year-old male Solicitation of prostitution

Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 53-year-old female Prostitution

Alexandra Iracheta, 23-year-old female Prostitution



This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police arrest 11 in west Lubbock human trafficking sting