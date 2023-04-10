Lubbock police arrest 11 in west Lubbock human trafficking sting
The Lubbock Police Department on Monday announced 11 arrests resulting from a human trafficking sting last week in west Lubbock.
LPD confirmed seven people were arrested Thursday for solicitation of prostitution and four for prostitution, in addition to other charges. Solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in jail. Prostitution is a class B misdemeanor, which carries up to six months in jail.
Arrestees and their charges are listed below:
Armando Cortez Jr., 28-year-old male
Solicitation of prostitution
Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
PD warrant x3
Kymberlee Simpson, 20-year-old female
Prostitution
PD warrant x1
Shannon Parnell, 45-year-old female
Prostitution
Donald Darcy, 30-year-old male
Solicitation of prostitution
Victor Contreras, 25-year-old male
Solicitation of prostitution
Nathaniel Mackey, 25-year-old male
Solicitation of prostitution
Venkata Ponnuru, 44-year-old male
Solicitation of prostitution
Jonathan Jordan, 25-year-old male
Solicitation of prostitution
Ryan Janssen-Perez, 27-year-old male
Solicitation of prostitution
Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 53-year-old female
Prostitution
Alexandra Iracheta, 23-year-old female
Prostitution
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police arrest 11 in west Lubbock human trafficking sting