Lubbock police debut system for reporting firework usage in city limits

The Lubbock Police Department is debuting a new online reporting option for fireworks within Lubbock city limits in hopes of making it more convenient for citizens to report fireworks usage.

Fireworks are illegal within Lubbock city limits, with the Lubbock Code of Ordinances stating anyone violating the ordinance can be fined up to $1,000 for each violation.

The online option, which is through the new reporting system called “Coplogic,” which debuted on the Lubbock Police Department website in May, is located at www.Lubbockpolice.com under the “Reports and Forms” tab, according to a news release from LPD.

Upon selecting “File Crime Report,” the system will take the user to a separate page, allowing them to select the incident type “fireworks“.

The report, which can be made either anonymously, or with reporting party information, will populate the information to dispatch, who will in turn relay the information to officers.

While the LPD encourages the use of this online reporting system, members of the public are always welcome to call the Lubbock Police Department’s non-emergency number at (806) 775-2865 to alert officers to any fireworks usage.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police debut system reporting firework usage in city limits