Lubbock police explain how public tips, info a useful tool in crime fighting

Lubbock police in recent weeks have taken to social media and the media to ask for public help in locating persons of interest in recent crimes.

Although there was an uptick in asks for assistance, doing so is nothing new for the department - and it's part of a strategy officials with LPD say is effective in locating wanted suspects.

According to Lubbock Avalanche-Journal archives, LPD asked the public for help in six cases from Jan 13 to February 15 with police asking the media to remind the public several times about ongoing investigations.

David Perez's murder — Reported on Jan. 13. Asked to remind the public again on Jan. 17.

Road rage shooting — Reported on Jan. 17.

Robbery — Reported in print on Jan. 19. Asked to remind the public again on Feb. 1.

Dylan Montes' murder — Reported reported on Jan. 24. Suspect turned himself in on Jan. 25.

Aggravated robbery — Reported on Jan. 31.

Clifton Holman's murder — Reported on Feb. 15. Suspected turned in himself on Feb. 15.

Kasie Whitley, public information officer for LPD, said it's not unusual for police to ask for the public's help, largely because it's effective.

"Here at the Lubbock Police Department, we recognize that policing truly is a partnership with our community members," she said. "Many times we can't do our jobs without their help and so that's why we do ask for the public's help on such a regular basis."

However, even before police ask for the public's involvement, there are internal procedures that must be followed and information release rules that must be abided by.

Whitley said once a case becomes active, an investigator is assigned.

Once they get to the point in their investigation where they are not making enough progress, she said, investigators will have internal talks with their respective units and supervisors about who they think their suspect is and if they need the public's help.

Investigators must also ask themselves if the suspect is a danger to the public.

"As a police department, we are beholden to the state laws," Whitley said. "In the State of Texas, you are not allowed to release suspect information unless there is a threat to the public,"

Once investigators have gone through the procedures, then they will go to the Public Information Unit, Whitley said.

The unit, she said, will work on crafting a news release to send to the media and share through social media posts to help the department spread the word.

"It is very much a case-by-case basis," she said. "There are times where information may be a little bit more limited but that's just with the goal of protecting the integrity of the case."

Whitley said it's often an effective mechanism. Working with a community that is supportive of the police department, as Lubbock is, helps make the investigators' jobs easier when asking the public for help.

"We're appreciative of that and I think it's because of that relationship and our effort to be transparent as much as possible that people realize — OK, you know, if I submit this information, it's going to help the community as a whole," she said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police explain public tips, info useful tool in crime fighting