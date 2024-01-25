Lubbock police ID man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting in South Overton neighborhood

Lubbock police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in an alley in the 2000 block of 15th Street.

Police on Thursday identified one person who was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in central Lubbock's South Overton neighborhood.

According to a statement from Lubbock police, a shots-fired call came in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of 15th Street.

When officers arrived, they located 28-year-old Jonathan Villarreal dead at the rear of the multi-family home.

Through their initial investigation, police believe the property owner, who was identified, was conducting rental property business with a customer at the property when Villarreal and another male entered.

Initial information indicates the males left the house but remained on the property. While they were outside, police believe the property owner and Villarreal were involved in a verbal altercation where Villarreal produced a firearm, at which time the property owner shot Villarreal.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with lubbockonline.com as more information becomes available.

