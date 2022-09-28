Lubbock police on Wednesday identified a 64-year-old man as the apparent victim of a dog attack that left him dead and another person injured early Tuesday in north Lubbock.

Police say preliminary reports indicate Jack Looney died from injuries resulting from being attacked by dogs and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS in the 2500 block of Cesar Chavez Drive.

Police responded to the Buddy Holly Recreational around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a woman being attacked by dogs and a reported dead body nearby.

More:Lubbock police say dogs suspected in attack captured

Officers and Animal Control responded to the scene, where Animal Control eventually captured the three dogs by Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, an official with Lubbock Animal Control said they could not provide any updates on the status of the dogs as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police identify man found dead after apparent dog attack