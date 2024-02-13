Lubbock police have identified a man killed at a central-Lubbock motel Sunday night.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive found 35-year-old Orion Akins dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The call came in just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

More: One dead after shooting in central Lubbock on Sunday evening; police investigating

Police had not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting by Monday night, though authorities said they believe there is no threat to the public.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate the deadly shooting. Investigators have not released any further details about the incident, including what may have led to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police identify man killed in Sunday night motel shooting