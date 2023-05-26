Lubbock police investigating Friday morning shooting that left an 8-year-old injured

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Lubbock on Friday morning that left an eight-year-old female injured.

According to police, officers were called to the 2400 block of 23rd Street at 3:33 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Shortly after, they were also called to the 2200 block of Broadway Avenue for reports of shots fired. It was later determined the shots were fired at the second location.

Upon arrival, officers located an girl, 8, who was shot. She was transported to UMC via ambulance with moderate injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

