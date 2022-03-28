Lubbock police investigating Sunday shooting at red light

File image

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday night at a red light in West Lubbock that sent one woman to the hospital.

Lubbock police were dispatched to the Covenant Medical Center emergency room where the woman was being treated for gunshot wounds, according to a police report released Monday.

The woman told responding officers that she, her boyfriend, Joe Luz Martinez, and another friend, Christopher Baltazar, left a nearby bar and were heading home in her vehicle.

She said Martinez drove as she sat in the front passenger seat and Baltazar was in the back seat.

The vehicle was stopped eastbound at a red light at the intersection of 50th Street and West Loop 289 when another vehicle pulled up beside them in the far right lane. The woman said the driver in the other vehicle stared at them before firing several shots at their vehicle, according to a Lubbock police report.

The woman was struck three times and she said the shooter drove away, the report states.

The woman said Martinez drove her to the hospital then drove home where he left the vehicle and found another ride back to the hospital, the warrant states.

Police investigators found the vehicle in the woman's home and documented the damage.

The officer who wrote the report noted that the woman was unwilling to provide information about the shooter, Martinez or Baltazar. Baltazar told police he saw some people fighting in the parking lot as they left the bar and thought they were involved. He said they were stopped in the middle lane at the red light when a black SUV pulled up beside them before the shooting, according to the report.

Martinez, who had a firearm in his waistband, and Baltazar were arrested on unrelated warrants, according to the report.

Jail records show Martinez was booked in on a probation violation and for unlawfully possessing a firearm. Baltazar was booked on charges of parking or stopping in a prohibited area, speeding and driving without a license.

Story continues

Police officials said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police investigating Sunday shooting at red light