Lubbock police looking for 16-year-old involved in fatal shooting, say suspect is armed

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd, who is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Ivan Reed.

Jamaree Shepherd is wanted by the Lubbock Police Department in connection to the shooting death of Ivan Reed on Dec. 25.

Lubbock police officers initially responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street at 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appeared an altercation occurred that ended in Reed being shot. He was located on the scene with serious injuries.

Reed was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related on the location of Shepherd is encouraged to call the Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Shepherd is considered armed and dangerous.

