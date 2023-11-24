Lubbock police will no longer respond to some traffic crashes

The Lubbock Police Department is adjusting the way it deals with certain traffic crashes, and officers will no longer respond to most minor, non-injury accidents starting next year.

The department said the move will reduce the amount of time officers spend responding to traffic crashes and free them up to more quickly respond to priority calls.

"Currently LPD Officers respond to almost all crashes reported in the City of Lubbock. When we breakdown what that means for department resources, we found it takes about one hour for an officer to gather the appropriate information and complete their report. That’s more than 1,922 days’ worth of time," LPD said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

"With the growth we’ve seen in the Hub City, we’re reaching a tipping-point where in order for us to respond as quickly as possible to life-threatening situations, we need your help in reducing the amount of lower priority calls we respond to, specifically minor traffic crashes," the department said.

Instead of responding to accidents where no injuries or criminal activity are reported, the department asks drivers to fill out a CR-2, or "Blue Form" — a self-completed crash report form drivers will submit to their insurance company. These forms will be available at all three patrol division stations, police headquarters at 10th Street and Texas Avenue and online at lubbockpolice.com.

According to LPD, police officers will still respond to crashes with an injury or death; if the crash is blocking the roadway; if the crash involves government property, utilities or hazardous materials; if any involved driver does not have a drivers license or proof of insurance; or if the crash involves a hit-and-run, DWI or other crime.

"We recognize as a department this will be an adjustment, but with your help this will allow us to better serve our community," LPD's statement reads.

