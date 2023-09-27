Lubbock police release new details about deadly officer-involved shooting

Police on Wednesday identified the suspect who was killed and released new details after an officer-involved shooting stemming from a reported stolen vehicle in west Lubbock.

Officers received a call at 12:29 p.m. in response to a possible location of a stolen vehicle, said Interim Police Chief Gregory Rushin, who hosted a brief news conference at the scene.

Officers arrived about 12:40 p.m. to the 6300 block of 31st Street , where an officer pointed a Taser at the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Homero Carrillo, who allegedly displayed a firearm, prompting an officer to discharged his firearm.

Carrillo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police release new details about deadly shooting

According to an LPD news release, the following occurred:

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the officer located the stolen vehicle in the area of the call. Upon the officer’s arrival, Carrillo exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

The officer chased Carrillo and deployed his Taser in an attempt to take Carrillo into custody. The Taserdeployment was unsuccessful, and Carrillo produced a firearm. The officer then fired multiple rounds from his duty weapon, striking Carrillo.

Carrillo was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, per standard LPD Policy.

Another suspect — 24-year-old Danielle Manzanares — exited the passenger side of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot during the officer encounter with Carillo.

Another responding unit located and detained Manzanares a short time later in the 6000 block of 29th Street.

Manzanares was placed under arrest for Evading on Foot, Possession of Marijuana and an unrelated warrant and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

