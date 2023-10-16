Lubbock police release more information about Saturday night pursuit, crash

Lubbock police on Monday provided updates about a Saturday evening collision that stemmed from a police pursuit, leaving one person injured.

According to LPD, while on patrol around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 120th Street and Avenue P, a Lubbock police officer recognized 37-year-old Ira Herrera, who was involved in an earlier call for a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of 88th Street.

After an initial investigations, officials believe officer attempted to stop Herrera, however, he allegedly evaded officers in the vehicle and continued to travel south on Avenue P.

Herrera's vehicle collided with barricades at the closed intersection of 130th Street and Avenue P and continued east on 130th Street.

According to LPD, the vehicle entered the ditch in the 1700 block of East 130th Street and began to roll, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.

In the initial response to the media on Saturday night, LPD stated there were no injuries from the night's events. However, police have now confirmed Herrera suffered moderate injuries and was treated by EMS on the scene.

Herrera was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is charged with stalking, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated withg three or more convictions, terroristicthreat and an unrelated warrant.

