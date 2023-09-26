Lubbock police responding to officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday afternoon in west Lubbock.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of 31st Street, according to a statement Lubbock police released about 1:30 p.m.

Police planned to release more information at the scene, but it was not immediately clear who was injured or what prompted the response as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police responding to officer-involved shooting in west Lubbock