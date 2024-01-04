Lubbock police searching for gunman in New Year's Day shooting that injured 2

Lubbock police investigators are searching for a man they believe shot and injured two people Monday during an argument at a convenience store in central Lubbock.

Police officers responding to a 12:50 a.m. report of shots fired outside of a convenience store in the 2600 block of Avenue Q found 46-year-old Obby Galicia and 27-year-old Christopher Galicia suffering from serious injuries from gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

An initial investigation indicated the two men were shot during an argument with an unidentified person at the convenience store, the release states.

Video from the store's security camera reportedly shows the person exiting the store and arguing with Obby.

The person could be seen striking Obby with a firearm before shooting him and Christopher and running away.

Anyone with information about the shooter can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Detective Doak Funk at 806-775-2405.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 injured in New Year's Day shooting in central Lubbock; suspect sought