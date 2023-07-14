Lubbock police searching for suspect in Tuesday homicide considered 'armed and dangerous'

Antoine Manahan, 36, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Chad Reed.

Lubbock police are looking for a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting who they consider "armed and dangerous."

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Antoine Manahan, 36, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Chad Reed. An arrest warrant for Manahan was issued Wednesday for first-degree felony murder.

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of East Auburn Street that left one person dead, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Police responded around noon Tuesday to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street where they found Reed shot dead inside a house. The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and Texas Anti-Gang Unit responded to investigate.

LPD says Manahan should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect