The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his home Friday afternoon in Lubbock.

Officers were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 in reference to a dead body. When officers arrived they located 66-year-old Ramon Flores deceased in his home.

The circumstances of his death and how he was found were not immediately clear.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Mr. Flores’ death contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Investigators believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police seek information after man found dead in home