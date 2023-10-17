The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an absconded registered sex offender believed to be in Lubbock, as well as armed and dangerous.

According to LPD, on Aug. 22, 2023, officers became aware that 51-year-old Robert Cooks, a Lifetime Sex Offender registrant, had not reported his correct home address.

He has since failed to report his correct address and is suspected of being out of compliance for about 80 days.

According to LPD, Cooks is described as a black man who weighs 155 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches in height.

Cooks has an active arrest warrant for Failure to Comply and other warrants from additional agencies.

Anyone with information regarding Cooks' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

Citizens should not attempt to contact Cooks, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police seek public help locating armed, dangerous sex offender