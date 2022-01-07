The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for murder in connection with a deadly New Year's night shooting in a southeast Lubbock motel.

Sandoval

Joseph Sandoval, 27, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Edward Mayes last Saturday evening at the Carriage House Motel in the 900 block of East Slaton Road, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Police responded at 10:09 p.m. Jan. 1 to reports of shots fired at the hotel.

Upon arrival, officers found Mayes in one of the motel's guest rooms with a gunshot wound, according to a police report. Mayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how police linked Sandoval to the shooting or what prompted the violence.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Sandoval, who has a murder warrant stemming from the shooting as well as a warrant for escape from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was in federal custody when he walked away from a halfway house in early December.

Sandoval is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 4 inches in height, weights about 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sandoval’s location is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, or Detective Gerber at 806-239-1248. Those with information leading to his arrest could be eligible for a reward.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police seek suspect in deadly New Year's day motel shooting