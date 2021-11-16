Lubbock police turn over files on deadly shooting to Texas AGs office

Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·1 min read
The Texas Attorney General's Office can begin reviewing a deadly Nov. 5 shooting in South Lubbock after police officials on Tuesday said they turned over files from the investigation to the office.

At present, the shooter is known to investigators, however officials have not confirmed that person's name and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek filed a motion with the AG's office recusing her office from the case, stating the "suspect is related to a Lubbock County elected official, who is also a potential witness."

The AG's office has assigned a prosecutor to the case, according to a Lubbock police news release.

The investigation stems from a 4:20 p.m. shots-fired call in the 2100 block of 90th Street where responding officers found 54-year-old Chad Read dead at the scene.

An initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an argument between Read and another man about a domestic incident that turned physical.

Detectives with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigated Nov. 5-10, during which they spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence. Investigators reviewed all the information and requested follow-up interviews between Nov. 11-15, the release states.

