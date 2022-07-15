Lubbock sheriff deputies recovering after suffering injuries during pursuit

Two deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office are home, resting, after being injured in a pursuit on Thursday night, according to LSO.

The pursuit was initiated late Thursday by the Texas Anti-Gang Center at 19th Street and Aberdeen Avenue after the suspect fled the scene in his car, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The officers attempted a low-speed collision to stop the suspect, according to LPD; however, the suspect continued to flee. Ultimately, the suspect rammed his car into LSO's vehicles in the Marsha Sharp Freeway mainlanes at Texas Tech Parkway, according to police.

All three were transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to LPD. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

Both LPD and LSO say the investigation is on going.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock deputies recovering after suffering injuries during pursuit