Lubbock SWAT respond to barricaded subject, Dupree Elementary under 'secure protocol'

A Lubbock police SWAT team and negotiators were able to successfully apprehend the 29-year-old male suspect in this morning's SWAT callout in the Heart of Lubbock neighborhood.

Lubbock police officers and a SWAT team were in the 1900 block of 21st Street after a reported domestic disturbance just before 9 a.m. Monday prompted a standoff with a barricaded subject in a house.

For a time, police asked the public to stay away from the 1900 block of 21st Street after officers initially responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 8:59 a.m. in the area, according to police.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police issued an LBK Alert as the situation was ongoing. The suspect was taken into custody at around 1:15 p.m.

According to police, Dupree Academy Elementary was placed under "secure protocol."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Other details about the standoff were not immediately clear as police continue their investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock SWAT barricaded subject, elementary school 'secure protocol'