Lubbock Symphony Guild honors high school seniors with Debutante Ball

Students who have served the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra for the past three years were honored by the Lubbock Symphony Guild at its annual Winter Ball in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday evening, Feb. 3, 2024.

These high school senior debutantes have volunteered as ushers at Lubbock Symphony Orchestra concerts, events and other service projects arranged by the Lubbock Symphony Guild. The service program encourages an appreciation of music and prepares a new generation of symphony enthusiasts. According to Stephanie Rogers, president of the Symphony Guild, the Winter Ball is the Guild's primary fundraiser. This year the Guild hopes to donate a generous gift to the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. Last year the Guild donated $60,000 to the LSO.

Claire Elizabeth Lansdell was spotlighted as the Emerald Jewel Debutante for 2023-2024.

In addition, Claire Elizabeth Lansdell, a senior Management major in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University and member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority was spotlighted as the Emerald Jewel Debutante for 2023-2024. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Lansdell. Claire was presented by her father, Jeff Lansdell. A graduate of Coronado High School, Claire was presented as a Lubbock Symphony Debutante in 2020. In September, Claire represented the Lubbock Symphony Guild as part of the Royal Court for the Jewel Ball in Austin as the Emerald Duchess. Claire was escorted by Will Capodagli, son of Sydney Rittenberry Capodagli and Richard Capodagli.

Back Row: Jewel Donna Naegele, Olivia Gywn Needham, Olivia Lane Philips, Front Row: Reghan Brinley Rose, Avery Drew Schilling,

Debutantes

The debutantes, with the names of their schools, parents, and escorts, are:

Claire Elizabeth Lansdell, Texas Tech University; Jeff and Kendra Lansdell; Will Capodagli.

Mya Adriana Ballou, Trinity Christian High School; Matt and Jolene Ballou; and Gunnar Bond Olson.

Back Row: Ella Anice Scolaro, Skylar Lane Tidwell, Emeri Thao Tran, Front Row: Kennedy Nicole Venable, Madison Ann White

Alayna Hope Bayouth, Frenship High School; David and Leigh Bayouth; and Edwin Bryan Delavan, lll.

Annabelle Lauren Bennett, Frenship High School; Bryan and Emily Bennett; and Luke Fisher.

Berkley Laine Bird, Lubbock-Cooper High School; Brandon and Lindsay Bird; and Timothy Wynn Haynes.

Addison Grace Burnett, Trinity Christian High School; Jeff and Belinda Bailey Burnett; and Bryce William Hale.

Back Row: Jeye Ashton Johnson, Jillian Sharon Jones, Kathryn Kothmann, Front Row: Ava Grace Lansdell, Christiana Elizabeth McCourt,

Ava Grace Campbell, Lubbock Christian High School; Chad Campbell and Amy Rivas; and Connor Allen Cross.

Mia Catherine Capodagli, Monterey High School; Richard Capodagli and Sydney Rittenberry Capodagli; and Parker Randolph Wallace.

Back Row: Mia Catherine Capodagli, Kathryn Ruth Cardelli,Campbell Olivia Carper, Front Row: Lydia Jane Carter, Kendall Grace Cathey, Alexandra Marie Dannemiller

Kathryn Ruth Cardelli, Monterey High School; Jenny Johnson Cardelli; Harrison Russell Crews.

Campbell Olivia Carper, All Saints Episcopal School; Lee and Jill Lewis and Michael Carper; and Daniel Malouf Vermillion.

Back Row: Mya Adriana Ballou, Alayna Hope Bayouth, Annabelle Lauren Bennett, Berkley Laine Bird, Front Row: Addison Grace Burnett, Claire Elizabeth Lansdell /Emerald Jewel Debutante, Ava Grace Campbell

Lydia Jane Carter, Frenship High School; Jeff and Andrea Carter; JJ Rubio.

Kendall Grace Cathey, Frenship High School; Walter and Bethany Cathey; and Brinson Cade Roye.

Alexandra Marie Dannemiller, Frenship High School; Joseph and Sandra Dannemiller; and Isaiah Wanzor.

Back Row: Preslee Holland Edwards, Anna Lee Everett, Emma Marie Feist, Front Row: Hannah Elizabeth Feist, Ryann Lynise Grissom, Mary Elizabeth "Emme" Hocker

Preslee Holland Edwards, Trinity Christian High School, Zach and Paige Edwards; and Brady Gray Watson.

Anna Lee Everett, Lubbock-Cooper High School; Wesley and Susan Everett; and Benjamin Bryce Purser.

Emma Marie Feist, Talkington High School; Mark and Danielle Feist; and Dane Grant Armes.

Hannah Elizabeth Feist, Talkington High School; Mark and Danielle Feist; and Gunnar Eric Hanson.

Ryann Lynise Grissom, Frenship High School; Shane and Heather Grissom; Landon Brice Hutcheson.

Mary Elizabeth Hocker, Lubbock High School; Mark and Heather Hocker; Nathan Bass Powell.

Jeye Ashton Johnson, All Saints Episcopal School; JJ and Sara Johnson; Lucas David D’Alise.

Jillian Sharon Jones, Frenship High School; Kyle and Misti Jones; Jacob Emison Nicholson.

Kathryn Kothmann, Trinity Christian High School; Korey and Kristen Kothmann; Tanner Alan Henry.

Ava Grace Lansdell, Coronado High School; Jeff and Kendra Lansdell; Gus Mitchell Brown Kinser.

Christiana Elizabeth McCourt, Talkington High School; Brian and Andrea McCourt; Dane Provost.

Jewel Donna Naegele, Lubbock High School; Doug and Prim Naegele; Eli Wendell Simek.

Olivia Gywn Needham, All Saints Episcopal School; Charles and Wendy Needham; Jacque Andrew Hunter.

Olivia Lane Philips, Lubbock Christian High School; Trent and Lisa Phillips; Stephen Parkerson.

Reghan Brinley Rose, All Saints Episcopal School; Todd and Brandy Rose; William Brown Mercer.

Avery Drew Schilling, Trinity Christian High School; BJ and Mandi Schilling; Preston Kyle Holtzman.

Ella Anice Scolaro, All Saints Episcopal School; Philip and Margaret Scolaro; Rohan Blake Felton.

Skylar Lane Tidwell, Lubbock-Cooper High School; Crockett and Melinda Tidwell; Andrew Borrego.

Emeri Thao Tran, All Saints Episcopal School; Hoa and Marbella Tran; Caden Matthew Mead.

Kennedy Nicole Venable, Lubbock-Cooper High School; Bud Venable and Kimbra Venable; Cade Benjamin Franklin.

Madison Ann White, Lubbock-Cooper High School; Tim and Dusti White; Alexander Grant Schilling.

