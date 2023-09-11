Lubbock teen arrested in connection with shooting stemming from drug sale

Lubbock police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old high school student in connection with a shooting Thursday night that investigators believe stemmed from a drug deal that turned into a robbery.

Jeremiah Bush was arrested at Monterey High School about 9 a.m. Monday, a Lubbock police news release states.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Bush's charge resulted from a Lubbock police investigation that began when officers responding to a 6:15 p.m. shots fired call in the 5500 block of 37th Street found 19-year-old Madison Nunez suffering a gunshot wound.

She was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators learned that Nunez arranged to meet Bush for an illegal drug transaction, the release states. However, during meeting, Bush reportedly shot Nunez and fled the scene.

A warrant for his arest was issued on Friday, police officials said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Teen arrested in connection with shooting stemming from drug sale