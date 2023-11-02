Lubbock teen charged in 2021 shooting sentenced to 12 years

A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting to unintentionally shooting and killing another teen two years ago at a parking lot carnival at the South Plains Mall.

Jake Canales, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his May 6, 2021, arrest, appeared in the 364th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter in the May 4, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Castillo.

Canales was initially charged with murder, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Jake Canales is escorted out of the 364th District Court where he pleaded guilty to manlsaughter in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence. He admitted to acting recklessly when he fired a gun that killed 18-year-old Christopher Castillo.

However, prosecutor Barron Slack said investigators found evidence that the shooting may have been unintentional, which resulted in the lesser charge.

Slack said the case against Canales, who had turned 17 the week before the shooting, was part of a growing number of violent gun crimes involving juveniles.

"I'm not going to say we're treating them the same as we would 30- or 40-years old murder defendants but as sternly as we can we want to discourage that kind of reckless (and) irresponsible behavior (because) it's a problem," he said.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors did not include a deadly weapon finding in the case so Canales will have to serve about a quarter of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Canales' case stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began after Lubbock police, responding to a shots fired call at the South Plains Mall, found Castillo suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw three young Hispanic males at the carnival that was set up at the mall's parking lot. One of the males challenged them to a fight but they walked away. They said after a gunshot rang out, two of the males left in a tan or gold SUV.

Castillo's brother told police he met his brother at the carnival because Castillo wanted to give him his gun because he was concerned with the crowd of families around them. However, he said his brother and his friends took pictures of themselves holding the weapon.

Castillo's brother said he saw his brother turn away before a gunshot rang out, the warrant states.

He called 911 and told the dispatcher that the shooter was one of the people his brother was with at the carnival.

Another witness told police Castillo's brother identified Canales as the shooter.

Police learned from another witness that Canales called Castillo to the Carnival, planning on stealing the gun.

Investigators interviewed Canales, who reportedly said Castillo stole $250 from him and heard that he planned to rob him again, the warrant states.

Canales reportedly said he was with Castillo at the carnival and was taking pictures holding the gun and decided to steal the weapon as payback for the money he said Castillo stole from him, the warrant states.

He said he was running to a green or brown SUV when Castillo grabbed him and he heard a gunshot before Castillo fell to the ground, the warrant states.

However, investigators heard from a witness in the SUV that Canales admitted to shooting Castillo, saying that he should have shot at the ground.

A juvenile witness told police Canales said the shooting was an accident.

Lubbock police arrested Canales after a three-hourlong standoff at a home in the 2000 block of 60th Street. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm.

As part of his plea the theft of a firearm charge was dismissed.

