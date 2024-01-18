Lubbock teen said he was shot after confronting masked man in his neighborhood

Lubbock Police Department

A Lubbock teenager reportedly told police Monday night that he was shot in the chest after confronting a suspicious, masked person walking around his neighborhood.

No arrests have been made as Lubbock police continue to investigate the shooting, police officials said as of Thursday.

The investigation began about 10:50 p.m. Monday, when officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 2700 block of East 2nd Street.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest in front of the home. Officers applied a chest seal to the boy's wound and he was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, according to a police report.

A police officer rode in the ambulance with the boy, who told him he'd been out that day with a friend who dropped him off at home that night. He said he was sitting alone in a vehicle parked outside his home and saw a person wearing a black ski mask walk past his house "as if suspect one had down something."

The boy told officers he walked after the person who was heading west on East Second Street and caught up to him near the Cherry Avenue intersection and asked him what he was doing in his block.

The boy said he didn't remember the person's response, only that the person drew a firearm and shot him in the chest. He said the shooter, whom he didn't know, headed south.

Officers searching the area of the shooting found a "Jason-style" hockey mask made of thin plastic that appeared to have dried blood on it, the report states.

He said he called his brother and told him about the shooting and he went home where he removed his shirt.

The boy's grandfather told police his grandson went out with a friend about 3 p.m. and returned that night after he'd been shot. He said he told boy to lie down and he called 911.

Officers asked the boy's grandfather for the shirt the boy wore when he was shot. However, the grandfather refused to hand over the evidence.

Officers observed blood on the walls of the home's entrance and living room but the boy's grandfather also refused to allow officers to document the evidence, prompting officials to request a search warrant.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

