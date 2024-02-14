Lubbock woman appointed to leadership in Global Methodist Church

Dianne Burnett

A Lubbock woman is joining denominational leadership in the Global Methodist Church.

Dianne Burnett was recently named executive director of communications for the new denomination, which launched locally last year. She assumed her new role Jan. 30.

“I am incredibly humbled and filled with excitement as I prepare to join the remarkable team at The Global Methodist Church,” Burnett said in a news release. “I eagerly anticipate witnessing the amazing things that will unfold for God’s glory through our denomination.”

Burnett previously served as marketing and communications director for Lubbock's Grace Heath System, where she worked for nine years in a variety of roles. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Texas Tech and a master’s degree in business administration from West Texas A&M.

“Nearly 40 people applied for the executive director of communications position, many with stellar qualifications,” said Rev. Keith Boyette, chief connectional officer for the GMC. “Dianne’s educational background and work experience impressed us, but even more than that it was how warmly and enthusiastically her colleagues commended her to us.

“The role she is assuming is filled with major challenges, but we all sensed her faith and enthusiasm will help her rise to the occasion.”

Global Methodist Church

Burnett is charged with developing the new denomination's communications strategy so it can share its mission with people around the world, according to the release.

The Global Methodist Church formed in 2022 amid a schism of the United Methodist Church over over gay marriage and sexuality, amid other issues, according to previous reporting. Around 75% of Methodist churches in the Panhandle and South Plains opted to leave the UMC and join the more conservative GMC.

“Methodist churches have played a significant role in shaping my life since I was a young girl,” Burnett said. “And I believe the guiding hand of the Lord has led me to serve His kingdom through this special movement; it is a blessing beyond what I could have ever imagined or asked for in my prayers.”

Burnett lives in Lubbock with her husband Keagan and their two daughters, Hadley, 9, and Merrytt, 6. They attend Aldersgate Church where Burnett serves as a worship co-leader and service leader and volunteers with the prayer and kids ministry teams.

