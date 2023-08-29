Lubbock woman indicted on murder charge in ex-boyfriend's stabbing death

A 30-year-old woman accused of stabbing her 66-year-old ex boyfriend to death in November was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

Kassandra Aguayo, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since Nov. 18, is charged with murder in the Nov. 10 stabbing death of Ramon Flores, who was found dead on Nov. 11 in his home n the 5400 block of Interstate 27, according to police officials.

Warrant shows Lubbock woman charged in ex-boyfriend's killing

Murder is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Her charge stems from a death investigation that began about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, when Lubbock police officers responding to a report of a dead body found Flores dead in his home in the 5400 block of Interstate 27, according to a police news release.

An arrest warrant indicates investigators believe he may have been killed the night of Nov. 10.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry or a struggle, suggesting Flores knew and was comfortable with his killer, the warrant states. They also found that Flores took his daytime medication for Nov. 10 but didn't take his pills for that night or the next day.

Investigators spoke with one of Flores' family members who was on the phone with him around the time of his death. The family member said a woman's voice could be heard in the background and Flores sounded surprised that she was there.

Family members told police that Aguayo, who was Flores' girlfriend for a period of time, was likely the woman heard in the phone call, the warrant states.

Investigators spoke with Aguayo, who reportedly told them she was at work at the Lubbock State School from 2 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 10.

After the interview, investigators called the school to confirm Aguayo's statement and learned that she did not show up top work that day and failed to call in her absence, the warrant states.

Investigators also learned that she left them an old phone number.

Homicide detectives also spoke with a witness whose identity was redacted from the court documents, who said that Aguayo reportedly confessed to stabbing Flores to death after suffocating him with a bag.

The witness said she stabbed him then watched to make sure he died, the warrant states.

Aguayo's bond is set at $500,000.

