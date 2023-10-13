Lubbock woman pleads guilty, admits to bringing girl to Carlsbad for prostitution

A Lubbock woman pleaded guilty to federal sex trafficking charges after authorities accused her and two men of taking a teenage girl to Carlsbad for prostitution.

Bianka Vega, 23, was arrested in June in Lubbock along with Cameron Phifer and Deryan Thomas who both pleaded not guilty, records show.

Vega initially pleaded not guilty as well to the charges, records show, but on Oct. 6 entered a plea agreement with U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Lubbock Division.

All three were arrested between June 15 and June 16 in different locations in Lubbock, and arraigned on not guilty pleas days later, with Vega entering her guilty plea Oct. 10.

Under the agreement, Vega pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, meaning she admitted to being aware the girl was being sex trafficking by the other defendants and did not report it.

The State agreed to not bring any other charges against Vega for the agreement.

She was being held in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Police said Vega concealed the sex trafficking while transporting the girl and renting a motel for her, while another defendant prostituted the girl.

On that charge, Vega faces a maximum of three years in prison, and a fine of no more than $250,000, along with a one-year term of supervised release.

She was initially charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and interstate transportation to commit prostitution along with conspiracy to do so and transporting a minor for prostitution.

In her indictment, police said Vega was involved with Phifer and Thomas as they recruited a 17-year-old girl for prostitution and took her first to Odessa, Texas and then to Carlsbad to engage in the act between Nov. 28, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023.

The girl was reported missing by her family Dec. 13, 2022, records show, initiating the investigation.

She left Lubbock with Vega and Thomas, her boyfriend, according to a factual resume provided by the court, and went to Odessa where they rented a motel room and were met by Phifer.

Police said the girl had gotten to know Vega and Thomas at their apartment complex, and in Odessa the three adults taught the girl how to be a prostitute.

The four then headed across state lines to Carlsbad, and around Dec. 8, 2022 police said an ad was posted on a website known for prostitution including four photos of the girl and Vega posing in lingerie.

The site advertised a “two girl special,” read the report, soliciting multiple sexual services.

The online ads were posted in the Carlsbad and Roswell areas.

Police said the girl engaged in multiple sexual acts with clients under Phifer’s direction, and police tied the ads to Phifer using his email address.

Vega and Thomas left New Mexico to go to Houston, read the report, and Vega was reached by law enforcement and the girl’s mother.

Police said Vega called Phifer and told him the girl’s mother and police were looking for her, but he said “It was too late to stop,” the report read.

