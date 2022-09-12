Lubbock woman sentenced to 10 years for 2017 deadly stabbing

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A woman arrested five years ago in connection with the fatal stabbing of her husband was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

LaSherria Hastings, who was out on bond, stood before District Judge William Eichman in the 364th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

Hastings admitted to intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to 38-year-old Randale Stewart, using a knife. Hastings was legally married to Stewart at the time but they had separated.

She was initially indicted on a murder charge in connection with Stewart's death. The new charge is also a first-degree felony, which means Hastings still faces five years to life in prison if she is convicted.

Hastings' charge stems from an investigation after Lubbock police responded to a 5:50 a.m. Aug. 20, 2017 civil disturbance call to the to 5800 block of Avenue G.

Responding officers found Stewart suffering a stab wound in the upper left portion of his chest. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died.

Stewart's girlfriend, told police she, Stewart and two other people had returned home for the night. She said Stewart couldn't find his phone and believed it may have been in his car and asked her to call it while he searched for it.

Investigators believed Hastings confronted Stewart when he went to his car and stabbed him.

Meanwhile, Stewart's girlfriend told investigators she grew concerned when Stewart didn't answer his phone, saying she could hear men arguing outside. She said she went outside and saw people gathering near the vehicle and Hastings running away.

She said Stewart was clutching his chest with his right hand and fell to the ground.

She said she screamed for help and Stewart's cousin came and stanched his wound with a gray t-shirt, the report states.

Investigators spoke with Hastings later that day and arrested her, according to police officials.

Records show Hastings was in jail until Dec. 3, 2020 when she was released on bond.

