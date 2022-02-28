Lubbock woman shot at north Abilene hotel has died, second victim in Sunday shooting

The woman who sustained a critical gunshot wound in a north Abilene hotel Sunday has died, and both she and a man who police found dead have been identified by police.

Chyanne Villarreal, 24, of Lubbock, died Monday in an Abilene hospital, according to an Abilene Police Department news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates she was shot by Sedrick Braxton Jr., 30, of Cleveland, Ohio. He then shot himself, the release said.

Braxton was found with Villarreal in the hotel room in the 3500 block of West Lake Road, on FM 600, just after 6 a.m.

Police said in an earlier news release that the two people apparently knew each other.

The investigation continues.

Villarreal's death would be third of the year in Abilene.

On Feb. 1, Paul John Delacruz, 35, of Abilene, was shot to death at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Mockingbird Lane. Two other people were injured.

On Jan. 20, Samuel Shawn Berry was shot to death in the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane in far south Abilene. A woman also was shot and a man stabbed in what police called a domestic disturbance.

More: Police find deceased man, woman shot in northeast Abilene hotel room

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Lubbock woman shot at north Abilene hotel Sunday has died