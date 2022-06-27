Lubbockites encouraged to be involved as deadline approaches for city posts

Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·3 min read

Thursday is the last day to apply for a spot on a number of City of Lubbock citizen boards and commissions that give Lubbockites an opportunity to play an important role in the city’s government and operations.

More than 20 positions are currently open, most of which have terms starting in December. Any applications submitted since Jan. 1, 2020 will be considered.

Applications and resumes can be submitted at mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Information about the city’s boards and commissions can be found at mylubbock.us/boardsandcommissions.

As of December 2021, according to the annual report completed by the city’s Appointments Advisory Board, about 64 percent of those serving on city boards are men, and about 72 percent are Anglo. More appointees come from southwest Lubbock’s City Council District 5 than any other district.

City Councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia told the Avalanche-Journal she has been working since she was sworn in last month to recruit new members to diversify the city’s boards and commissions.

“I’ve been recruiting folks to be on boards and commissions, and part of it is because we have a lot of imbalance. We have more males than females. We don’t have enough folks reflective of our demographics serving. We need more young people. We need more women,” Martinez-Garcia said.

“The Hispanic representation is 13.1 percent, but (Hispanics) make up a significant part of the population. It’s a growing population,” she added. “If you want to be part of the change, you’ve got to get involved.”

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

  • Airport Board — Two citizen positions

  • Civil Service Commission (term starts Oct. 1, 2022) — One position with an individual meeting the following qualifications: be of good moral character; be a United States citizen; be a resident of the municipality who has resided in the municipality for more than three years; be over 25 years of age; and not have held a public office within the preceding three years

  • Electric Utility Board (term starts Nov. 1, 2022) — Four citizen positions

  • Health Facilities/Educational Facilities Development Corporation Board — One citizen position

  • Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Inc. — Three positions with individuals meeting the following qualifications: has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company; or, has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company; or, has or is serving the community in a professional capacity; or, has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications

  • Lubbock Emergency Communication District Board of Managers — One citizen position

  • Market Lubbock Economic Development Corporation — Three positions with individuals meeting the following qualifications: has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company; or, has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company; or, has or is serving the community in a professional capacity; or, has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications

  • Model Codes & Construction Advisory Board — One position for commercial general contractor active in Lubbock; one position for an owner/manager of an industrial/manufacturing/warehouse facility in the City of Lubbock; one position for a Lubbock Apartment Association member; One Master Electrician position; one active Texas-licensed mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) engineer position

  • Planning & Zoning Commission — Two citizen positions

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Thursday is last day to apply for Lubbock boards, commissions

