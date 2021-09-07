Lucas announcement hearing scheduled

Sep. 7—A trial date may, or may not, be announced this week in the case of a former Wolfe City Police Department officer who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving the death of a resident of the city 11 months ago.

Shaun Lucas remains in custody at the Collin County Jail, being held in lieu of $1 million bond. Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

A hearing had been scheduled in the 354th District Court in August for a final announcement, which could have meant the announcement of a tentative trial date was pending.

However, at that time the announcement hearing was reset for Wednesday.

The Hunt County District Courts are attempting to catch up from more than a year when trials could not be set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of the end of last week, there were 11 pending murder cases and four manslaughter cases pending in the Hunt County court system, along with multiple cases of armed robbery and other major felonies.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the murder indictment naming Lucas, 23, of Lone Oak during its monthly session in November 2020.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress" that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.