🌱 Lucas Co. Rec Center COVID Walk-Ins + UToledo Receives Award

Good morning, Toledo! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started. Here's what's going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy. High: 37 Low: 15.

Here are the top five stories today in Toledo:

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a large family that lost their home to a house fire on January 11. Parents Earnerstine and Terrance Jones care for 5 biological children and an additional 8 children, and lost clothing, personal items, and professional equipment for Mr. Jones' small business. (13abc Action News) A man in Bedford Township was arrested after allegedly murdering his significant other. Battle Creek Police responded to a call on Tuesday and took the 58-year-old man into custody after finding a 62-year-old woman dead at the home on N. Gardner Avenue. (Fox17) The Toledo Police Department successfully arrested 36-year-old Dustin Gonzalez of Hicksville after he allegedly threatened to harm himself and others and stated he had a firearm. Gonzalez was also wanted for two third-degree felony charges, domestic violence and abduction, that had occurred in the Village of Hicksville on January 5. (Defiance Crescent News) Springfield Township Trustees are weighing their options for an upcoming vote to have Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies assigned for around-the-clock services. The vote is particularly noteworthy after the township experienced a shooting and a stabbing already in the new year. (WTOL) Two COVID testing sites are now accepting walk-in appointments, according to officials with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Mercy Health, and ProMedica. The sites are located at the Lucas County Rec Center and UAW Hall Local 12 at 2300 Ashland Avenue, though scheduling appointments in advance is still encouraged. (WTOL)

From our sponsor:

Today's Toledo Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Story continues

Today in Toledo:

TTA Open House ( Toledo Technology Academy ) (4:30 PM)

Art Book Club: Maya Angelou and the Black Arts Movement, Toledo Museum of Art ONLINE (5:30 PM)

Auditions: "To Each Their Own Madness" at Children's Theatre Workshop , Ohio Theatre & Events Center (6 PM)

Wednesday Night Dungeons and Dragons, Checkmate , 6725 W. Central Ave. Suite L (6 PM)

Winter Wonderland Concert featuring Matt Richardson, Genesis Village, 2429 S. Reynolds Road (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

UToledo nursing student Casey Andrews has been declared cancer-free and is ready to get back to her studies. First receiving the diagnosis in 2018, Ms. Andrews has completed four grueling treatments and is ready to focus on the future. (Press Release Desk)

Click the link to see the latest real estate offerings brought to you by Redfin.com and Patch. (Toledo Patch)

UToledo is welcoming back students with Freeze Fest , a celebration including hot chocolate, fire pits, live music, and even ice skating. The event is scheduled for Friday, January 21. (Press Release Desk)

Toledo youth had the opportunity to learn about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this past Monday at Wildwood Preserve Metropark . Through nature lessons, the children learned about the importance of diversity and caring for each other. (WNWO NBC 24)

The University of Toledo has been awarded a bronze Healthy Worksite Award by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio. One of 119 recipients, UToledo was honored for its commitment to employee wellness through the health promotion and programs offered. (Press Release Desk)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Toledo Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at toledo@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with your next update.

— Brad King

About me: I have been a lifelong Northwest Ohio native and University of Toledo grad (Go Rockets!). I'm old enough to remember when the Mud Hens were still playing in Maumee. The Glass City has seen some amazing revitalization and I am so excited to share every update with you!

This article originally appeared on the Toledo Patch