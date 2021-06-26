Lucas County judge allows for meet-and-greet between father and daughter

Jun. 26—Rashad Mathis was escorted by sheriff's deputies one day last week from the Lucas County jail into an empty Lucas County Common Pleas courtroom.

It was his first time in a courtroom since his February arrest for shooting at another man. All of his hearings had been video-conferenced because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He sat at the defendant's table on June 18, but there were no attorneys, defendants, or judges in the courtroom. Mathis, 19, waited for several minutes, glancing at the courtroom doors with a slight smile. His eyes lit up when the door swung open.

His girlfriend, Delisha Starks, 19, walked into the courtroom with a newborn in her arms. Ms. Starks sat in the first row of the gallery seats and unwrapped the infant from a pink blanket and situated the baby to face Mathis.

It was his first time meeting his daughter, Avaya Mathis, who was born June 1. The father and daughter won't be together again for quite some time.

Common Pleas Judge Dean Mandros sentenced Mathis on Wednesday to 4 to 5 1/2 years in prison for shooting at Corion Grace, 19, in the 1700 block of Brussels Street on Sept. 10. The incident stemmed from an ongoing neighborhood feud and there were no injuries.

At the time of the plea June 11, Mathias asked Judge Mandros if he could be released from jail before sentencing to spend time with his newborn daughter. The judge declined, but offered a compromise: a child visitation in his courtroom before Mathis is sent to prison.

"Yes, we deal with very serious charges in this building and this young man was involved in a very serious course of conduct that could have ended up very tragically," Judge Mandros told The Blade. "Be that as it may, there still should be room for some amount of compassion and humanity.

"Allowing him to see his newborn seemed like a very small gesture that could be made by the court."

Avaya, who was dressed in a blue outfit with an oversized bow around her forehead, stretched on her mother's lap during the meet-and-greet. The infant shares many of her mother's features, but Mathis said her nose is from him. The couple talked and laughed during the 20-minute meeting before Mathis was taken back to the jail.

"I just can't wait to get out there and be with her," Mathis said after the visit.

The new parents both said it was a little strange sitting in a quiet courtroom, surrounded by deputies, but they were appreciative that the judge allowed it to happen.

"I've never seen it before, so when the judge did it for me, I have to be grateful because I at least got to see her," Mathis said.

Mathis' defense attorney, LaRon Bankston, said he's seen Judge Mandros and other judges make certain accommodations for defendants given their individual circumstances, but he hopes this motivates Mathis to stay on the straight-and-narrow both in prison and when he returns home.

"I think it's going to be a benefit to him that he got the opportunity to see the baby. I think it's a positive thought to carry on as you're going into a prison sentence but then also, it brings that connection a little bit closer to the judge — the judge is a little bit more involved with you and your family," Mr. Bankston said.

Mathis' mother, Linda Veley, attended her son's sentencing Wednesday and asked to speak to the judge. She, too, had been charged with theft offenses in 2016, but Judge Mandros gave her a chance with a community control sentence — particularly because Mathis was a young teenager at the time, she said.

"I believe in you and when I found out you were his judge, I told him that [you're] a good judge and [you're] fair," Veley told Judge Mandros. "I don't know too many people that say that, but I'm one of them."

Judge Mandros didn't sugarcoat his words for Mathis at sentencing — someone could have been killed and he could be facing the rest of his life in prison. But someday he will be released, and the judge encouraged Mathis to live a law-abiding life and be a role model for his daughter.

"Overall, I think that was a good experience for him — knowing that he has someone counting on him to come out and do the right thing," Mr. Bankston said. "From what I know about him, it seems like he's going to be OK."