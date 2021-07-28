Lucas County Prosecutor's Office reviewing Alvin Darrow's case

Jul. 28—An arrest could soon be announced in the disappearance of Alvin "Hopper" Darrow.

Toledo police say they've exhausted every potential source of evidence and interviewed every witness they are aware of since Mr. Darrow went missing on July 27, 2017, following a fight with his youngest son over a stolen motorcycle. They presume he is dead and have turned their homicide investigation over to the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office for review and consideration of charges.

"Now the question is, is there enough to charge somebody?" lead investigator Detective Bill Goodlet said. "I don't have the answer to that."

The prosecutor's office did not return requests for comment. No arrests have been made in the case, nor charges filed. The case was chronicled over multiple seasons of The Blade's true crime podcast, Code 18: Unsolved

As they recognize the four-year anniversary Tuesday of his disappearance, Mr. Darrow's family is ready to see some kind of action.

His oldest son, Jeremy Darrow, said he's frustrated by the lack of movement in the case after four years. He and his aunts and uncles have had a suspect in mind since the first minutes of his father's disappearance.

"I just hate the fact that we know who did it and we can't do anything about it," Mr. Darrow's oldest brother, Ron Darrow, told The Blade in June.

The family has largely given up on the idea his body may be found and laid to rest, or that they'll ever truly know what happened to him. But they haven't given up on bringing the person responsible to justice.

"I feel if it doesn't happen now, it may never happen," Jeremy Darrow said.

But which charges and against whom?

Is there enough evidence for murder charges without Mr. Darrow's body or a witness account of what happened to him? He was last known to be fighting over the motorcycle with his youngest son, Tim Darrow, but what happened thereafter remains a mystery.

Story continues

As reported in Season 1 of The Blade's true crime podcast, Code 18: Unsolved, Tim Darrow gave conflicting accounts of the last time he saw his father.

First, he told his brother that some men who were presumably trying to retrieve the stolen motorcycle chased his father away with guns. Next, he said he drove away after the fight and nothing was amiss with his father when he left. Another time, he said he was pulling out of the drive when he saw men pulling up with another stolen motorcycle for his dad.

None of those accounts has been corroborated.

Could assault be considered after Tim Darrow admitted to physically fighting his dad just before his disappearance? "I punched him, he punched the bike," the younger Mr. Darrow recalled in an interview with The Blade, part of which can be heard in episode 5 of Code 18: Unsolved. Mr. Darrow's blood was later found on the bike.

Because no body has never been found, could prosecutors pursue abuse-of-a-corpse charges related to Michael Johnson's testimony that he helped Tim Darrow dump a heavy barrel in a field in Michigan on the night Mr. Darrow disappeared? Mr. Johnson said he never identified the barrel's contents at the time, but told The Blade he now wonders if Mr. Darrow could have been inside.

Tim Darrow denies the trip. The barrel in question has never been found.

The Blade contacted Tim Darrow to ask what outcome he is seeking in the case, but he hung up on the reporter. He did not respond to a subsequent request for comment.

Police said in June they had interviewed two new sources who came forward to share information about Mr. Darrow's potential resting place, but nothing productive came of it.

After exploring some other leads and attempting to reinterview witnesses, Detective Goodlet said, "There's nothing for us to do unless something new comes in."

Authorities had to move forward with the case without questioning Tim Darrow, who was only interviewed by police in the days following his father's disappearance, or Michael Johnson again, Mr. Goodlet said. The men's most recent accounts of the fateful day are included in the podcast, though their interviews were edited down for time.

For more details about the case and to listen to the interviews mentioned, subscribe to Code 18: Unsolved for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio or wherever else you listen.

Anyone with information about Mr. Darrow's case can leave an anonymous tip with Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

First Published July 27, 2021, 3:48pm