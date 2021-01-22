Lucas Interiors Embraces Color to Modernize Palm Springs Spanish Revival Home

Paola Singer
  • This 5,000-square-foot Spanish Mission Revival residence in Palm Springs, California, which sits at the foothills of the San Jacinto mountains, was renovated by siblings David and Suzie Lucas of Lucas Interior. Along with reorganizing the layout and connecting indoor and outdoor spaces in a more cohesive way, they opened up perimeter walls, added floor-to-ceiling glass pivot doors, and incorporated timber beams that felt original to the 1929 home. The finished design offers the homeowners, Jim John and Craig Hartzman, a youthful, breezy environment to relax and soak up the sun.
  • In the media room, a custom green wallpaper from <a href="http://www.fliepaper.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flie Paper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Flie Paper</a> brings out the orange hues of the still-life photograph by <a href="https://www.curtisspeer.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Curtis Speer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Curtis Speer</a>, which was commissioned specifically for the space. The sectional was custom made at Village Interiors and the round coffee table is from <a href="https://nickeykehoe.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nickey Kehoe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nickey Kehoe</a>.
  • Kehinde Wiley’s 2018 <em>Portrait of Marcus Stokes</em> hangs in the hallway leading to the master suite. “It’s such a strong piece and it fits so perfectly there,” says homeowner Craig Hartzman, a longtime Wiley fan who collects contemporary works from both emerging and established artists.
  • The master suite has a softer palette than the rest of the house; it also has richer textures. There’s plush wool on the custom rug from Marc Phillips, soft leather on the headboard from Jonathan Pauls, and velvety cushions on the Akar de Nissim “Candy” bench.
  • One of the home’s most coveted spaces is this outdoor living room, a festive space outfitted with a sectional sofa from Holly Hunt, a “Kay” low-back lounge chair from <a href="https://www.gloster.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gloster" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gloster</a>, and a series of totem-like lanterns designed by Stephen Burks. The huge freestanding fireplace was modeled after the one seen at the Parker, a boutique hotel in Palm Springs.
  • In the master bath, hex floor tiles from <a href="https://tabarkastudio.com/home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tabarka Studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tabarka Studio</a> match the “Barcelona” freestanding tub from Victoria and Albert Bath. A painting by American artist Fay Jones completes the marine-influenced look.
  • Black-and-white patterned tiles from Mosaicos Oaxaca, along with checkerboard cement tiles, help set the bold yet casual style of the kitchen. The 36-inch-tall table, which is used for snacking and working, was custom made. The hanging lanterns are from <a href="https://gregoriuspineo.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gregorius Pineo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gregorius Pineo</a>.
  • In the main living room, designers David and Suzie Lucas placed an oversized circular sofa upholstered in a luminous ochre velvet, balancing its strength with two electric blue side tables from Christophe Delcourt and a cobalt “Pelican” chair by Finn Juhl.
“The materials and colors took center stage,” said David Lucas when it came to the design of the home.

