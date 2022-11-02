Lucasville man arrested for rape

Nov. 2—Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, shared that his office was contacted on Tuesday November, 1 2022 by Scioto County Children Services stating they had received information that a child had been sexually assaulted.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that a detective working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutors Office Special Victim's Unit was assigned the case. During this investigation, detectives were able to establish that the victim would have been age 8 on the date of these assaults. Additional information was obtained, which stated that several small children were still living at the residence. As a result of this information, detectives and Scioto County Children services responded to the suspects residence where he was detained without incident.

Sheriff Thoroughman also reported that detectives observed while at the residence, a female inside that had a protection order against the suspect.

Arrested was John W Smith age 40. Smith has been charged with 2 counts of rape a felony of the 1st degree, 1 count of violation of a protection order a misdemeanor of the 1st degree and served a warrant for failure to appear for a diversion hearing. Smith is being held without bond and appeared in Municipal Court on November, 2.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and could involve more victims with additional charges. The quick arrest was the result of the Scioto County Sheriff's office and Scioto County Children services working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutors office Special Victim's Unit.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091