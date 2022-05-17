Lucasville man sentenced to 16-21 years

May 17—PORTSMOUTH — On April 27, 2022, a Lucasville man, 35-year-old Carl Dustin Pistole pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and robbery. He was sentenced to a definite sentence of 16 years in prison and an additional 5-year indefinite term for a total sentence of 16-21 years.

Pistole pled to voluntary manslaughter and robbery in relation to his actions towards 43-year-old Misty Montgomery.

On December 30, 2020, a woman, later identified as Misty Sue Montgomery of Lucasville, Ohio, was found lying on the side of Robert Lucas Road just east of U.S. 23 in Lucasville, Ohio. Passing motorists noticed the woman in the road and stopped to render aid and call 911. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, Ms. Montgomery succumbed to her injuries shortly after being taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center. Ms. Montgomery was determined to have died as a result of blunt force trauma of unknown origin.

Investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol with assistance from the Scioto County Sheriff's Department quickly centered on Carl Dustin Pistole, a male acquaintance of Misty Montgomery who had been seen with her by a number of individuals in the days and hours leading up to her death. Pistole evaded authorities for several days, but was ultimately captured by law enforcement approximately one week after Ms. Montgomery's death.

Officers from the Ohio Highway Patrol and partner agencies conducted a meticulous and thorough investigation into this matter. The investigation ultimately concluded that Pistole was

responsible for Ms. Montgomery's injuries. Court of Common Pleas Judge Howard H. Harcha, III accepted the plea and sentenced

Mr. Pistole pursuant to the terms of the jointly recommended sentence. The State of Ohio was represented by Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman and assistant prosecuting attorney

Matthew Loesch. Pistole was represented by local attorney Christine Scott.

The Scioto County Prosecutor's Office extends its sincere thanks to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their diligent efforts during the investigation of this case. The Prosecutor would

like to thank the various citizens that stepped in to initially assist Ms. Montgomery and those who came forward to provide information to Law Enforcement. The Prosecutor's Office further extends its deepest condolences to the family of Misty Montgomery and thanks them for their assistance and patience throughout the investigation and litigation of the case.