Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Shares Could Be 31% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Luceco

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£32.1m

UK£37.4m

UK£41.9m

UK£45.4m

UK£48.3m

UK£50.5m

UK£52.3m

UK£53.8m

UK£54.9m

UK£55.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Est @ 16.48%

Est @ 11.81%

Est @ 8.54%

Est @ 6.26%

Est @ 4.66%

Est @ 3.53%

Est @ 2.75%

Est @ 2.2%

Est @ 1.82%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1%

UK£30.0

UK£32.6

UK£34.1

UK£34.5

UK£34.3

UK£33.5

UK£32.4

UK£31.1

UK£29.6

UK£28.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£320m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£56m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (7.1%– 0.9%) = UK£914m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£914m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= UK£461m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£781m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.5, the company appears quite good value at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Luceco as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.163. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Luceco, we've compiled three important aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Luceco (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does LUCE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today

    After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Big Data Revolution

    The world has entered a new age where everyone and everything with a digital presence generates data. Technology is helping companies use it to deliver products and services that make life more convenient, and that's becoming increasingly valuable.

  • U.S. Steel (X) Exploring Site to Build $3 Billion Mini Mill

    U.S. Steel's (X) planned mini mill investment is an important step toward achieving its 2030 goal of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • 3 of Disney's Biggest Surprises From Tuesday's Conference Presentation

    Weak Disney+ additions, theme park guests coming back in September, and no dividend check for you are some of the key points from CEO Bob Chapek's investor conference presentation this week.

  • These 3 Top Stocks Have Been Halved, and It Makes No Sense

    The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. First up is fast-paced programmatic ad-tech company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which has nearly lost two-thirds of its value since hitting its 52-week high. PubMatic operates a cloud-based, sell-side, programmatic ad platform.