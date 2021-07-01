Lucerne 20-year-old charged with 3 sex crimes

Jun. 30—Within the span of a few hours, Cole Andrew Roush was booked into the Cass County Jail and then released.

He was wanted on three felony sex offenses.

The 20-year-old Lucerne man was picked up on a warrant by the Cass County Sheriff's Department and placed in the jail at approximately 6:51 p.m. Tuesday. By Wednesday, he had paid $2,000 cash to get out.

Information filed by the Cass County Prosecutor's Office states that between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, he caused a child under the age of 18 to commit certain acts that led to vicarious sexual gratification. In addition, charges against Roush state that he allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with a minor and that he intentionally or knowingly displayed matters harmful to the minor.

Following an investigation, the case against Roush was filed in Cass Circuit Court on Thursday, June 24. A no-contact order was signed by the judge, who also set the Level 5 felony bond at $2,000 cash or $10,000 surety.

Pretrial, final pretrial, and jury trial dates have not been set yet, based upon data posted by Circuit Court.

