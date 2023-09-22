Lucerne Valley felon found with firearms, stolen vehicles from Big Bear, Grand Terrace

A felon suspected of burglary in Apple Valley was found with firearms and stolen vehicles from Big Bear, Lucerne Valley and Grand Terrace, according to sheriff's deputies.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, sheriff’s dispatch received a call for a burglary alarm at US Patriot Armory on Nomwaket Road in Apple Valley. Soon after, a passerby arrived at the shopping center and noticed damage to the doors of the business.

Deputies responded and investigated the attempted burglary.

Later that night, dispatchers received a call from SF Raceworks on Ottawa Road, The caller reported that their business had been burglarized the previous night. Deputies investigated the burglary.

The investigation

Apple Valley sheriff’s detectives gathered information which led them to an address in the 10000 block of Estrada Avenue in Lucerne Valley.

On Monday, a search warrant was served with the help of the Victor Valley sheriff’s station.

During the search, Nathan Troy Rogers, 39, was found to be living at the home. Firearms, stolen property and the reported stolen vehicles were also located there, sheriff’s officials said.

Charges filed

A background check revealed Rogers to be a previously convicted felon. He was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $240,000, police said.

On Wednesday, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Rogers that included suspected felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of large capacity magazines, burglary, possession of stolen vehicles, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rivas with Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Felon found with firearms, stolen vehicles in Lucernce Valley